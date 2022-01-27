Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.41. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 71,954 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

