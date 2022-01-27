Lithium (LITH) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,377,351 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.