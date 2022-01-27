Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 117,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,990,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.