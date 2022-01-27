Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

