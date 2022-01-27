Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
