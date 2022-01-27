Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $78.70. Logitech International shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 55,231 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

