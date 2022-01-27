London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($134.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($138.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($148.41) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,317.50 ($125.71).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,224 ($97.46) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($135.05). The company has a market cap of £40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,968.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,422.72.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($450,620.62). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,722.07).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

