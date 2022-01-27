LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

A number of research firms have commented on LNSPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

