Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.05

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.05 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 71.92 ($0.97). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 68.10 ($0.92), with a volume of 725,170 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOOK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The stock has a market cap of £292.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.07.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell bought 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,304.21).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

