Loom Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.87 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $60.77 million and approximately $27.87 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006107 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

