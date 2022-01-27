Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $519.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 283.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

