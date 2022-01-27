Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

RIDE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

