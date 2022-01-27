Lotto (LOTTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,368.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Lotto has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $3,368.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.