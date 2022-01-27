Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.57.

LULU opened at $302.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 28,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

