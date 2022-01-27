Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q2 guidance at $1.47-1.64 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.470-$1.640 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

