LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.97). Approximately 1,658,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,899,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.20 ($1.96).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

