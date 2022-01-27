Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.80

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.86. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 129,114 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYSCF shares. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

