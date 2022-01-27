MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

