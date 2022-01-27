Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 221,110 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $179,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

NYSE AVLR opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

