Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $198.41 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $198,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

