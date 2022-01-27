Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $221.41 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $221,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.