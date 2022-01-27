Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,088 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of AON worth $187,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AON by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 62.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $267.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $202.32 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

