Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 315,088 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,513,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 315,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $256,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM opened at $26.20 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

