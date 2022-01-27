Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$106.00 target price on the stock.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International to a buy rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.56.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$101.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$88.67 and a 1 year high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.010001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

