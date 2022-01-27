Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Overstock.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

OSTK stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

