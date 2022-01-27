Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MCW stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

