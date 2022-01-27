Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Markel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Markel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
MKL opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,248.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.