Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Markel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Markel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,248.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

