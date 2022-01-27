Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

