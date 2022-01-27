Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,674,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMFR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

SMFR stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $270,520.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

