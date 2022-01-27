Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,038 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,279,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

