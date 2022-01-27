Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 1,411,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Magnite has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

