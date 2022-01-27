MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans — Dividend of $0.05

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

