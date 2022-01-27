MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,175 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

