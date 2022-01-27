Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $117.20. 12,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,811. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.