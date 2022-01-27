Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 15,660 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 38,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.