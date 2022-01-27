Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 408 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

