MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

