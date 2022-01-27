MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

