Mansour Al Alami Purchases 75,000 Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Stock

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,071.24).
Shares of GMS stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Thursday. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The company has a market capitalization of £58.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.68.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile
