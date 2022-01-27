Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.28. 745,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,182,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

