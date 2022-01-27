MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 35,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $954.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

