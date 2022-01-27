Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 107.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MARS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MARS traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 82.16 ($1.11). 1,364,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.20. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

