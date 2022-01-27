Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 435,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

