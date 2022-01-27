Martin Andersson Purchases 162,615 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 162,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £30,896.85 ($41,684.90).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Martin Andersson acquired 9,855 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.26) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.10. The company has a market cap of £130.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

