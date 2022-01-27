Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $205.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.93 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

