Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson Sells 600 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam Mikkelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $205.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.93 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average is $274.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.