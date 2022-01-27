Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. APA (NASDAQ:APA) Head-To-Head Review

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 APA 0 7 10 1 2.67

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. APA has a consensus target price of $35.03, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15% APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32%

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 6.10 -$593.21 million $2.34 19.14 APA $4.44 billion 2.71 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.07

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

