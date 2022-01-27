MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 8.8%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 45,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 675,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

