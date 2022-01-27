McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,299. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.07. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

