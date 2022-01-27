McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.07. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.