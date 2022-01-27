Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 160 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $475.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.01 and a 200-day moving average of $559.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $380.64 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

